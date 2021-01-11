iHeartRadio
Outbreak at Sepoy Manor Retirement Home Declared Over

Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

The COVID-19 Outbreak at Sepoy Manor Retirement Home in Lucknow has been declared over.


An outbreak of COVID-19 in a retirement home is declared when one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are identified in the home. The legal declaration of an outbreak, its termination, and any information with regard to the status of the outbreak can only be made by Public Health and posted on our website.


Sepoy Manor was quick to identify the outbreak, promptly notified Public Health, and worked closely with Grey Bruce Health Unit staff throughout the outbreak response.


Working together, Sepoy Manor and Health Unit staff carefully evaluated the situation and worked to immediately to implement outbreak measures appropriate for the level of risk. An on-site visit by Public Health included a comprehensive Infection and Prevention Control (IPAC) audit that indicated full compliance by the home.


Thanks to the dedication, co-operation, and perseverance of staff at Sepoy Manor, the outbreak was resolved quickly with minimal impact to the home’s staff and residents.


Thanks to everyone for a job well done.

