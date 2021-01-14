Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre Moving to New, Larger Space

Grey Bruce Health Services is relocating its Owen Sound COVID-19 Assessment Centre to better accommodate patients, staff and physicians. As of Thursday, January 21, the Assessment Centre will be located at 1100 16th Avenue East, Unit C, in Owen Sound (the Sun Life building north of the hospital).

“Our temporary facility worked well. We accommodated 19,400 visits and completed more than 18,900 COVID-19 tests,” said Gary Sims, GBHS President and CEO. “We’re looking forward to transitioning into a much larger location – one that has been designed, from the ground up, to accommodate increased patient volumes if required, throughout the winter and beyond.”

GBHS is pleased to offer patients, staff and physicians a more spacious, brighter environment that is designed to support the movement and flow of care being provided. The expanded Centre has an accessible entrance, exit, patient assessment areas, washroom facilities and accessible parking. The new space has also been designed to meet healthcare infection control and prevention standards.



The new Assessment Centre will continue operating Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Patients are required to pre-book appointments prior to arrival at www.gbhs.on.ca (click Book COVID-19 Test) or 519-378-1466.



Those who are visiting the Centre must wear a mask. Please do not arrive more than 5 minutes prior to your appointment to help reduce congestion in the parking lot.