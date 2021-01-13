Owen Sound Library Pickup Services Extended

Due to the province’s announcement of an extended Emergency Order, the Owen Sound & North Grey Union Public Library will remain closed to the public until at least February 11. Curbside pickup service will continue to be offered during this time.



Library cardholders will be able to place holds for books, DVDs, audiobooks and magazines through the Library website www.owensound.library.on.ca, by emailing info@owensound.library.on.ca or by phoning 519-376-6623 ext. 5. Cardholders will be notified when their holds are available for pick up by email or phone.

The Library continues to offer additional programs for patrons. Beyond the regular items you would expect to borrow, patrons have access to Chromebooks, virtual story times on the Library’s Facebook page, as well as craft kits for children, teens and adults. Learn more on the Library website or look for the Library’s monthly newsletter.



Once notified that holds are available, cardholders may visit the Library to retrieve their items during the following hours: Tuesday, 12:00-8:00 pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12:00-5:00 pm and Saturday, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Pick ups will happen in the Library lobby and only one person or social group will be allowed in the lobby at a time. Masks are required to pick up holds.



Returns can be made to the outside book drop. Returned items are quarantined for a minimum of 6 days. During this time the Library is not charging overdue fines.

Online library services continue to be offered 24/7. Cardholders can access Libby to download e-books and e-audiobooks, and can access thousands of international magazines and newspapers using PressReader. Visit the Library website and click on the Online Resources button.