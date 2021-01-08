Pandemic Aid for Royal Canadian Legion Branches Welcomed by MP Ruff

Royal Canadian Legion Branches across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound will receive welcome financial assistance from the Federal Government to help cope with pandemic challenges. Approximately half of Royal Canadian Legion Branches received money in this first allotment as part of the $14 million the government provided to the Royal Canadian Legion in the Veterans Organizations Emergency Relief Fund (VOERF). The money was distributed to local legions through Dominion Command. The funds will be used to cover a range of operational items such as insurance, utilities, rent or mortgages, property taxes, and wages.



Branches across the riding who applied and who will be receiving funding are:

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 130 – Hanover - $10,845.05

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 285 – Dundalk - $10,845.05

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 308 – Durham - $10,845.05

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 333 - Flesherton / Markdale - $10,380.00

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 006 - Owen Sound - $10,845.05

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 202 - Lion’s Head - $7,471.00

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 464 – Chatsworth - $10,845.05

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 586 - Hepworth-Shallow Lake - $10,845.05

Total Funds to be distributed to Royal Canadian Legion Branches across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound: $82,921.30



MP Ruff stated, “I am pleased to see Legions are receiving much needed support from the Federal Government. Legions across Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound are cornerstones in our communities and are critical to supporting local veterans and their families. It is key that the government provides support to these Canadian institutions to ensure that they remain open and able to support and honour our veterans.”