Police Looking for Stolen Snowmobile

Yamaha Nitro FX1

On January 2, 2021 at 9:07 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a theft report from a residence along Westwood Drive in Walkerton. Sometime between 11:00 p.m. on January 1, 2021 and 5:30 a.m. on January 2, 2021, a Blue Yamaha Nitro FX1 snowmobile with license number 3AE794 was taken. The serial number is on file with police.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 4 2020

    Situation Report #293: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 4, 2021
  • cjos covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit for December 31, 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 31, 2020: 8 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 2 – Blue Mountains, 2 – Southgate, 1 – West Grey, 1 – Neyaashiinigmiing, 1 - Meaford, 1 – Owen Sound 491 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total) 33 active case(s)
  • cjos covid2

    First COVID-19 Case in Neyaashiinigmiing

    With permission from the Chief of Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation, Public Health is reporting the first known person with COVID-19 within Neyaashiinigmiing (Chippewa’s of Nawash First Nation).

