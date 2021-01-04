Police Looking for Stolen Snowmobile

On January 2, 2021 at 9:07 a.m., the South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a theft report from a residence along Westwood Drive in Walkerton. Sometime between 11:00 p.m. on January 1, 2021 and 5:30 a.m. on January 2, 2021, a Blue Yamaha Nitro FX1 snowmobile with license number 3AE794 was taken. The serial number is on file with police.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.