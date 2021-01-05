Police Officer Assaulted During Impaired Arrest

On December 30, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a possible impaired driver on Moore Street, near the 11th Line in the Municipality of Meaford.

OPP officers located the involved vehicle and spoke with the driver, who displayed obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Grey Bruce OPP detachment in Chatsworth. A breath test conducted at the detachment, recorded readings over the legal limit of 80 mgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The driver assaulted an officer while in custody. The officer sustained minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

As a result of this investigation, Grey Bruce OPP have charged Tina WELLER, 48 years-of-age, from Meaford, with the following offences:

Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, section 320.14(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Operation while impaired with blood alcohol concentration 80 mgs or more, section 320.14(1)(b) CCC

Assault a Peace Officer, section 270(1)(a) CCC

The accused must attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on February 4, 2021.