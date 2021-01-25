iHeartRadio
Police Respond to Person in Mental Health Crisis

hanover-police-logo

On January 24th 2021 at 4:09 p.m., members of the Hanover Police Service responded to a call for service involving a person who walked away from the Hanover and District Hospital while under care for mental health and underdressed for the winter weather.  Hanover officers with assistance from the West Grey officers located the male on top of a greenhouse roof on the property known as the former John Diefenbaker Secondary School.  

While attempting to convince the 33-year-old male to come down, he fell through the glass-panel roof onto the floor below causing a fracture to his shoulder and minor cuts to his hands. Grey County Paramedics transported the male back to the Hanover and District Hospital without further incident.

The Hanover Police Service contacted the Special Investigations Unit who have since determined they will not be invoking their mandate to investigate this incident.

The police investigation is completed and has concluded that charges are not warranted.  

