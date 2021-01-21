iHeartRadio
Public Assistance Request Dog Bite

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is seeking assistance from the public in finding the owner of a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred in the Town of Hanover. On January 20, 2021 at approximately 8:00 pm, a female was bitten by a small dark brown dog that was being walked with a larger white and brown dog by a male in his twenties.

The incident took place in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and 10th Street. The biting incident occurred when the smaller dark brown dog broke away from the care of the male walking the animals and crossed the street and bit the female walking on the opposite side.


Staff of the Grey Bruce Health Unit need to confirm the dog is not infectious with rabies. By verifying the health of the dog, the victim can avoid receiving the post-exposure rabies treatment. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Grey Bruce Health Unit at 519-376-9420 ext. 1262.

