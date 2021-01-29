Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Deployed by Grey Bruce Heath Unit



The Grey Bruce Health Unit has obtained a supply of 14,000 Panbio™ Point of Care COVID-19 tests. Manufactured by Abbott, this high performance rapid COVID-19 test provides results in 15 to 20 minutes. The test results inform early decision making in relation to case management, outbreak management, and other potential interventions.



The ability to make quick decisions in these areas is an extremely valuable tool to help minimize transmission of COVID-19 in the facilities where they will be shared including long-term care homes, retirement homes, congregate settings, schools, childcare centres, first responders’ workplaces and other settings.



Panbio™ COVID-19 Ag Rapid Nasal/Nasopharyngeal Test Device provides:

Rapid results: test results in 15 - 20 minutes

Reliable, high performance: sensitivity 91.4%

Portable: can be deployed at point of care in a variety of settings

Accessible solution: enables large-scale testing

The tests will be distributed to community partners to aid in various COVID-19 testing needs requiring rapid results and will help alleviate the current testing wait times for case and contact management investigations.



The test kits come from Ministry of Health and originally earmarked for Bruce Power. As Bruce Power has their own testing program, these rapid tests were available to be deployed in the community.



“The Grey Bruce Health Unit is always looking to reduce barriers related to testing and to improve COVID-19 case and contact management.” Says Grey Bruce’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra. “These rapid tests will help us to be even more nimble in managing cases and clusters of COVID-19, while providing enhanced accessible options for testing to the residents of Grey and Bruce Counties.”