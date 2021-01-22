Registration Open for Free Elder Abuse Info Sessions

Grey Bruce Elder Abuse Prevention is partnering with Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario to offer virtual information sessions about elder abuse on February 11th and March 11th. The free information sessions will cover an introduction to the issue of elder abuse, signs and symptoms, and resources available to support elders who have experienced abuse.

“These workshops compliment the release of our elder abuse resource poster” said Jon Farmer, a member of Grey Bruce Elder Abuse Prevention and coordinator of Violence Prevention Grey Bruce. “The posters collect information about the supports available but supports can only help when people recognize that they or a loved one is experiencing abuse”.

The one hour workshops will be presented over Zoom and include an option for participants to call in by phone if they can’t participate by video. Farmer will present the poster resource and a representative from Elder Abuse Prevention Ontario will introduce the issue of elder abuse and its many forms.

According to Farmer, isolation is a risk factor for elder abuse and one of many that the pandemic has increased for seniors across Ontario. The Seniors Safety Line of Ontario – a 24/7, confidential and free resource that provides information, referrals and support in over 150 languages for seniors experiencing abuse – has experienced a 300% increase in calls during the pandemic.

Participants will be able to ask questions and request resources during the sessions. The presentation will be offered twice and registration for each session is capped at one hundred participants.

“Elder abuse has always been an issue but with increasing risks and higher reports of it during the pandemic, it’s important that our community has the knowledge and tools we need to keep seniors safe”, Farmer added.

Registration is free and open now through the Violence Prevention Grey Bruce website (vpgb.ca) and Eventbrite.ca. The project is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation Grey Bruce.