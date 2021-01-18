iHeartRadio
-3°C

Static Links

Instagram

Resources and Supports Available for Bruce County Small Business Owners

Bruce County Logo

The Business to Bruce team with Economic Development at Bruce County is here to help small business owners navigate the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Business to Bruce’s mandate is to attract, inspire, and support entrepreneurs and business owners no matter their industry or stage of business.

To ease the entrepreneurial journey through this uncertain time, Business to Bruce offers free and confidential resources and supports including:
• Connection to business resources and funding from all levels of government
• One-on-one business advice consultations
• Access to training, webinars, and workshops
• Business plan, market research, and financial forecasting assistance and review
• Mentorship and networking opportunities
• And more!


If you’re a Bruce County business owner, call the team at 1-800-268-3838.


Small businesses have been strongly impacted by COVID-19 and the province’s latest stay-at-home measures are causing even more confusion, doubt, and uncertainty for small business owners.


“The Business to Bruce team with Economic Development at the County of Bruce is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and providing valuable resources for our business community,” says Jill Roote, Manager of Economic Development at Bruce County. “We are a one-stop shop for finding valuable, reliable and up-to-date resources and information. Connect with us today.”


Resources for Business:
• List of funding and economic relief
• Local business support
• Bruce County’s Business to Bruce training and events

Follow Business to Bruce on Facebook and sign up for email newsletters to stay informed about our resources and supports!

Services are provided in partnership with the Province of Ontario and are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

We are all in this together. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay resilient.

  • OPP Logo

    Highway 26 near Fraser Crescent now reopened

    Officers from the Collingwood and The Blue Mountains detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators are continuing their investigation in regards to a fatal motor vehicle collision which took place this morning.  
  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 18 2021

    Report #307: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 18, 2021
  • City of Owen Sound Logo

    2021 Senior of the Year, Volunteer of the Year & Youth Volunteer of the Year

    For almost 45 years, the City of Owen Sound has been recognizing volunteers from community groups and organizations who have had a substantial positive influence on the quality of life in the City of Owen Sound.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca