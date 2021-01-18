Resources and Supports Available for Bruce County Small Business Owners

The Business to Bruce team with Economic Development at Bruce County is here to help small business owners navigate the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic. Business to Bruce’s mandate is to attract, inspire, and support entrepreneurs and business owners no matter their industry or stage of business.

To ease the entrepreneurial journey through this uncertain time, Business to Bruce offers free and confidential resources and supports including:

• Connection to business resources and funding from all levels of government

• One-on-one business advice consultations

• Access to training, webinars, and workshops

• Business plan, market research, and financial forecasting assistance and review

• Mentorship and networking opportunities

• And more!



If you’re a Bruce County business owner, call the team at 1-800-268-3838.



Small businesses have been strongly impacted by COVID-19 and the province’s latest stay-at-home measures are causing even more confusion, doubt, and uncertainty for small business owners.



“The Business to Bruce team with Economic Development at the County of Bruce is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and providing valuable resources for our business community,” says Jill Roote, Manager of Economic Development at Bruce County. “We are a one-stop shop for finding valuable, reliable and up-to-date resources and information. Connect with us today.”



Resources for Business:

• List of funding and economic relief

• Local business support

• Bruce County’s Business to Bruce training and events

Follow Business to Bruce on Facebook and sign up for email newsletters to stay informed about our resources and supports!

Services are provided in partnership with the Province of Ontario and are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

We are all in this together. Stay healthy, stay safe, and stay resilient.