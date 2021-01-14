Saugeen Shores COVID-19 Stay at Home Order

On Thursday, January 14 at 12:01 am, the Stay at Home Order issued by the Province on Ontario began. Residents of Ontario must stay home except for essential purposes such as exercise, groceries, reporting to an essential workplace or going to medical appointments. The Town of Saugeen Shores Municipal Office will remain closed to the public but services will continue.



“Everyone must stay home as much as possible throughout this provincial order,” says Mayor Luke Charbonneau, “We expect residents to wear masks in public settings and to avoid outdoor gatherings of more than five. The new, emergency orders are necessary to protect our healthcare system.”



Face coverings or non-medical masks are required as per provincial order in all indoor businesses and organizations, and are required to be worn in outdoor spaces when two metres of physical distancing cannot be maintained.



Municipal facilities are closed as per the provincial order. Centennial Pool, the Plex, and the Coliseum will not be open to the public during the Provincial Order.



Municipal parks and trails remain open, including the dog park and waterfront. Residents are reminded face coverings are a provincial requirement when two metre distancing may be difficult to maintain in an outdoor setting.



The landfill will remain open and will be accepting debit-tap only. Curbside waste collection will continue as usual.



“Residents need to stay home, unless the trip is essential, in order to protect our healthcare system and our healthcare workers,” says Police Chief Kevin Zettel. “Fines will be issued to those who are not following the provincial Stay at Home Order. These new rules are not recommendations; they are now the law.”

For more information on what is and is not permitted during this time, refer to the Enhancing Public Health and Workplace Safety Measures in the Provincewide Shutdown document issued by the Province.



For further information relating to modifications of municipal services, please review the Municipal Service update document on the Town’s website.



Town staff continue to closely monitor information provided by the Province of Ontario and the Grey Bruce Health Unit and will follow their guidance. The public is encouraged to visit the Town’s COVID-19 page to stay up to date: SaugeenShores.ca/COVID-19.