SNOWen Sound Frolics 2021

To continue to provide safe, outdoor, and essential recreational opportunities to support physical and mental health, the City of Owen Sound, in consultation with the Grey Bruce Health Unit is announcing SNOWen Sound Frolics. SNOWen Sound Frolics is a safe, physically distanced experience that allows residents to explore some of Owen Sound’s natural and built amenities.



SNOWen Sound Frolics will take place from February 1 to February 28, 2021, at ten outdoor landmarks throughout the City.

How it works:

1. Keep an eye on City’s Tourism Social Media for weekly clues on new locations: Owen Sound Tourism Events and Attractions, @cityowensound and @OSTourism

2. Use the clues to pinpoint the location

3. Snap a photo with the SNOWen Sound Frolics Sign. Remember to maintain physical distancing if you are not with members of your household.

4. Share your photos to social media, be sure to use #SNOWenSound

Those who share photos from all ten of the #SNOWenSound locations will be entered for a chance to win one of two SNOWen Sound Frolics #hyperlocal Grand Prizes. The prizes are valued at $500.00 each. The winners will be announced after the 4-week campaign.



Additional weekly giveaways for those who like, comment and share their photos throughout the campaign. Bonus giveaways will be announced on Family Day weekend February 15, 2021.



The public is reminded to follow Covid-19 Provincial guidelines while safely enjoying the outdoor experience. Up to 5 people may gather outdoors, keeping a minimum distance of 2 metres from each other. Face coverings are encouraged. Visit https://covid-19.ontario.ca/zones-and-restrictions for further details.