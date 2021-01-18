Support and Resources for Local Businesses During The Lockdown

With recent changes in provincial health rules now in place, Grey County staff are available to help local businesses navigate new restrictions, guidelines, and financial supports.

Comprehensive business resources are available at grey.ca/covid-19-resources , including a breakdown of grants and loans, templates for safety plans and more.

The Business Support Line (519-372-0219 ext.1270) is available 5 days a week, providing entrepreneurs with one-on-one support.

Being a strong voice for the local business community. Grey County is listening to businesses’ challenges and relaying them to upper levels of government to help them make informed policy and program decisions.

With travel restrictions in place and tourism discouraged much of the year, Grey County has been promoting ‘local tourism’ and encouraging residents to rediscover Grey. Promotional campaigns have highlighted local places and spaces and encouraged shopping local. With the current stay at home orders, focus has shifted to supporting businesses that are offering curbside pickup and promoting uncrowded outdoor recreation areas.

To stay up to date on further supports and resources, we encourage businesses to sign up for Economic Development updates on the Grey County news list at Grey.ca.

Thank you to our businesses and our community for their continued support of one another.