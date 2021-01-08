Bruce County to continue offering targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children of first responders, health care professionals, and other eligible workers.



On January 7, 2021, the Government of Ontario announced that elementary students enrolled in publicly funded schools will remain in virtual learning until January 25, 2021. To support families during this extended school closure, child care centres, and home-based child care services will remain open.

Recognizing the foundational nature of child care in providing a trusted and safe environment for children so that parents can work, the following will continue to be implemented in regard to child care during this time:



Recognizing the foundational nature of child care in providing a trusted and safe environment for children so that parents can work, the following will continue to be implemented in regard to child care during this time:



• Child care will remain open for infants, toddlers and preschoolers for the duration of these time-limited public health actions. This includes child care offered in licensed child care centres, in home-based settings and by authorized recreation and skill-building providers.

• During the period when elementary schools are operating virtually, licensed child care centres and authorized recreation and skill-building providers will be prohibited from serving school-aged children. As such, all before and after school programs are being closed during this one-week period.

• To support the parents of school-aged children who may not be able to support their child’s learning/care at home due to their essential role, the Ministry of

Education will be extending the targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children, at no cost to eligible parents until January 22, 2021. Please see below for further details:

Eligibility

The targeted emergency child care program for school-aged children is reserved exclusively for children of eligible workers who have no other child care alternatives for their school-aged child/children. Parents are encouraged to continue to check the provincial website for an updated list of eligible workers.



Targeted emergency child care for school-aged children will be located within existing licensed child care settings. An updated listing of site locations within Bruce County will be available once approved by the Ministry of Education.



How to Apply

Eligible parents may submit their requests for emergency child care for school-age children by emailing Bruce County Children’s Services at childcare@brucecounty.on.ca by no later than January 13, 2021.



Please note that submitting a request does not guarantee emergency child care for school-age children as this will be determined by the availability of approved locations.