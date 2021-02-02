TD Harbour Nights Call for Performers



The City of Owen Sound is seeking talent to perform at the popular TD Harbour Nights Concert Series, pending Provincial restrictions.



Heading into its 20th season, Harbour Nights welcomes a diverse range of entertainers showcasing their talents on to Owen Sound’s beautiful waterfront. The outdoor concert series takes place Sundays at 7 p.m., from June 20 to August 11. All concerts take place at the Visitor Centre located at 1155 1st Avenue West on the City’s West harbour.



Artists and musicians are encouraged to answer the call for performers by sending an email to specialevents@owensound.ca, including samples of their work, number of members in their groups, along with an approximate cost of performing. Please note the City provides sound requirements for the event. Successful artists will be contacted in March.



All TD Harbour Nights concerts are free for audience members, but donations are greatly appreciated. Business sponsorship packages are available for Harbour Nights throughout the Summer concert series.