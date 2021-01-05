Theft, Break and Enter, Foot Pursuit Leads to Arrest of Wanted Person

On Monday January 4, 2021 at approximately 11:58 p.m. West Grey Police responded to Albert Street, Durham in regards to a stolen snowmobile. Officers located the snowmobile on Grey Road 4. The driver abandoned the sled and fled on foot through a field.

While officers searched for the suspect police were called to a break and enter in progress on Grey Road 4 where the suspect was attempting to steal their vehicle.

Police arrived and the suspect again fled on foot into a fielded area. After a lengthy foot pursuit, officers located and arrested the suspect without incident.

Arrested and Charged is Matthew CHARLTON – 36-years-old of no fixed address.

¨ Theft Over $ 5000.00

¨ Flight from Police

¨ Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $ 5000.00

¨ Break and Enter

¨ Theft Under $ 5000.00

¨ Trespass at night

¨ Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $ 5000.00 (2 Counts)

¨ Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Methamphetamine)

CHARLTON was also wanted on an arrest warrant by West Grey Police for Assault Cause Bodily Harm stemming from an incident in November 2020.

CHARLTON is also wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with other crimes by the Hanover Police Service.

West Grey Police Service are continuing the investigation and looking into persons who aided and abetted CHARLTON.

CHARLTON is being held in custody pending a Bail Hearing.