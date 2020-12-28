iHeartRadio
-2°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit for December 28, 2020

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 28, 2020:

  • 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 – Meaford, 1 – South Bruce, 1 – Southgate
  • 476 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 31 active case(s)
  • 14 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 131 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 418 recovered cases  – 27 cases referred to other health units
  • 2 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized
  • 0 death(s)
  • 41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, December 28, 2020.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

81

1

0

80

 

Southgate

71

2

0

69

Grey Highlands

56

4

0

52

Meaford

20

2

0

18

West Grey

28

4

0

24

Blue Mountains

24

1

0

23

Hanover

19

1

0

18

Georgian Bluffs

3

1

0

2

Chatsworth

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

52

1

0

51

 

South Bruce Peninsula

17

1

0

16

Arran Elderslie

39

3

1

36

Saugeen Shores

16

2

1

14

Huron Kinloss

13

1

12

12

Brockton*

18

2

0

16

South Bruce

11

3

0

8

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

First Nation Communities

Neyaashiinigmiing

0

0

0

0

 

Saugeen First Nation

4

2

0

2

Total

 

476

31

14

445

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 
  • cjos covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 24, 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 24, 2020: 9 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 3 – Saugeen First Nation, 2 – Brockton, 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Georgian Bluff, 1 – Owen Sound
  • cjos covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit December 23 2020

    Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Dec. 23, 2020: 10 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 3 – Arran-Elderslie, 2 – Kincardine, 1 – Southgate, 2 – South Bruce, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Meaford 453 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total) 28active case(s)
  • cjos covid2

    Ontario Welcomes Health Canada Approval of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

    Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement following Health Canada's approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: "This is phenomenal news for Ontarians and Canadians - yet another life-saving COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for safe and effective use in the province and in the country.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca