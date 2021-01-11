iHeartRadio
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 11 2021

Situation Report #300: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 11, 2021

 

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is moving to a new data reporting system in the near future aligning with the provincial Case Contact Management (CCM) that we have been piloting. There will be a short period of data adjustment to reflect the new reporting protocol.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Jan 11, 2021:

  • 9 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Huron Kinloss – 2, Arran-Elderslie, Kincardine, Meaford, Owen Sound, Grey Highlands, South Bruce, Saugeen Shores
  • 603 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 53 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 154 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 514 recovered cases – 36 cases referred to other health units
  • 2 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized
  • 0 death(s)
  • 41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

  • Media Release Grey Bruce Public Health to Distribute Two Shipments of Pfizer Vaccine In January
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality as of 15:30 hrs, January 11, 2021.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

104

11

0

93

 

Southgate

79

3

0

76

Grey Highlands

66

3

0

63

Meaford

26

2

0

24

West Grey

44

8

1

36

The Blue Mountains

38

3

0

35

Hanover

27

5

0

22

Georgian Bluffs

6

2

0

4

Chatsworth

7

4

0

3

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

56

1

0

55

 

South Bruce Peninsula

18

0

0

18

Arran Elderslie

42

1

0

41

Saugeen Shores

18

1

0

17

Huron Kinloss

25

4

0

21

Brockton*

21

2

0

19

South Bruce

18

3

0

15

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

First Nation Communities

Neyaashiinigmiing

2

1

0

1

 

Saugeen First Nation

4

0

0

4

Total

 

603

53

1

550

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 

