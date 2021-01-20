Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 20 2021

Report #309: COVID-19

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

Follow the 3 Ws – W ashing hands frequently, W atching distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is moving to a new data reporting system in the near future aligning with the provincial Case Contact Management (CCM) that we have been piloting. There will be a short period of data adjustment to reflect the new reporting protocol.

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Jan 20, 2021:

3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Owen Sound – 2, Kincardine

657 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)

30 active case(s)

1 Active Probable Case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

96 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.

583 recovered cases - 44 cases referred to other health units

2 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized

0 death(s)

41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

200 COVID-19 Vaccine doses administered out of 200 doses delivered to Grey Bruce 100% administration rate



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

First meeting Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force

Media Release Grey-Bruce Health Unit Dedicated to Case and Contact Management

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested

Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.