iHeartRadio
-7°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 20 2021

cjos-covid6 (1)

Report #309: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 20, 2021

 

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is moving to a new data reporting system in the near future aligning with the provincial Case Contact Management (CCM) that we have been piloting. There will be a short period of data adjustment to reflect the new reporting protocol.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Jan 20, 2021:

  • 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Owen Sound – 2, Kincardine
  • 657 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)
  • 30 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 96 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.
  • 583 recovered cases - 44 cases referred to other health units  
  • 2 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized
  • 0 death(s)
  • 41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce
  • 200 COVID-19 Vaccine doses administered out of 200 doses delivered to Grey Bruce
    • 100% administration rate

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • First meeting Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force
  • Media Release Grey-Bruce Health Unit Dedicated to Case and Contact Management
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested
  • Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.  

 

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality as of 15:30 hrs, January 20, 2021.

Upper Tier

Municipality

Lab Confirmed Cases*

Active Confirmed Cases

Active Probable Cases

Resolved Cases

Grey County

Owen Sound*

110

2

0

108

 

Southgate

85

2

0

83

Grey Highlands

68

0

0

68

Meaford

28

1

0

27

West Grey

49

2

0

47

The Blue Mountains

42

3

0

39

Hanover

30

3

0

27

Georgian Bluffs

6

0

0

6

Chatsworth

7

1

0

6

 

 

 

 

 

Bruce County

Kincardine

62

4

0

58

 

South Bruce Peninsula

18

0

0

18

Arran Elderslie

42

0

1

42

Saugeen Shores

20

0

0

20

Huron Kinloss

27

3

0

24

Brockton*

28

7

0

21

South Bruce

27

2

0

25

Northern Bruce Peninsula

2

0

0

2

 

 

 

 

 

First Nation Communities

Neyaashiinigmiing

2

0

0

2

 

Saugeen First Nation

4

0

0

4

Total

 

657

30

1

627

Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities

Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. 

Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit.

There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities.  Always practice safety:

Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

 
  • Municipality of Meaford Logo

    Electronic Waste Drop-off Days are on hold

    The Municipality of Meaford is cancelling the Electronic Waste drop-off days for January and February. The Electronic Waste program is run through the volunteer efforts of the Meaford Fire Department a
  • cjos west grey

    Lantz Bridge closed in Municipality of West Grey

    The Municipality of West Grey has temporarily closed the Lantz Bridge following engineer inspections. The Lantz Bridge is located on Concession 2 WGR just north of Grey Road 4. It is closed to all vehicles and pedestrian traffic until the bridge is replaced.
  • Municipality of Meaford Logo

    Arena Ice Removed at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre

    The recent measures issued as part of the Province's second State of Emergency declaration and Provincewide Shutdown has resulted in the decision for the ice plant at the Meaford and St. Vincent Community Centre to be shut down for the remaining 2020-2021 season.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca