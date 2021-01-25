iHeartRadio
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 25 2021

cjos-covid6 (1)

Situation Report #314: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 25, 2021

 

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting.  You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems.  For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 24, 2021:

  • 3 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 2 – Owen Sound, 1 - Southgate
  • 624 confirmed cases
  • 24 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 72 Active High Risk Contacts
  • 600 resolved cases  
  • 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized – 1 Intubated
  • 0 death(s)
  • 74 cases reported in Health Care Workers
  • 200 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccination Administered

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

  • Media Release – Situation Report Automation - The Changes and Why
  • FAQ About Changes to the Grey Bruce Situation Report - January 2021
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

    The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit reviewed and received the plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan was presented by Grey Bruce Top Doc, Dr Ian Arra.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Update on Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Proceeding

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit is in possession of 600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received today and expect delivery of another 700 doses of the vaccine next week. These shipments are to be administered to long-term care, high-risk retirement, and Fir
  • OPP logo

    Grey Bruce OPP Execute Search Warrant Illegal Drugs and Cash Seized

    On January 22, 2021, members of the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were assisted by members of the Grey Bruce OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Highway 6, in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

