Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 26 2021

Jan. 26, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

Follow the 3 Ws – W ashing hands frequently, W atching distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting. You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems. For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 25, 2021:

1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 - Hanover

625 confirmed cases

22 active case(s)

1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

76 Active High Risk Contacts

603 resolved cases

2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized – 1 Intubated

0 death(s)

74 cases reported in Health Care Workers

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

190 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours Total 390 vaccines administered in Grey and Bruce

600 Doses of vaccine received in past 24 hours 800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine received to date



Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release COVID-19 Vaccine Plan with The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

Media Release Update - Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccine Proceeding

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

