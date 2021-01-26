iHeartRadio
-2°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 26 2021

cjos-covid6

Situation Report #315: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 26, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting.  You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems.  For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 25, 2021:

  • 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; 1 - Hanover
  • 625 confirmed cases
  • 22 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 76 Active High Risk Contacts
  • 603 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized  – 1 Intubated
  • 0 death(s)
  • 74 cases reported in Health Care Workers

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

  • 190 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours
    • Total 390 vaccines administered in Grey and Bruce
  • 600 Doses of vaccine received in past 24 hours
    • 800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine received to date

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

More infomation can be found by visiting the Public Health Grey Bruce Website by clicking HERE. 

 

  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

    Under the direction of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is now in place for Grey Bruce. The role of the task force is to provide feedback as well as direct and indirect support for The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan in Grey and Bruce.
  • Bill Walker Media Release

    MPP Walker announces $1,812,600 in increased funding for local Long-Term Care Homes 

    Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced the Ontario government is investing an additional $1,812,600 to increase prevention and containment efforts in local long-term care homes during the second wave of COVID-19.  
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

    The Board of Health for the Grey Bruce Health Unit reviewed and received the plan for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan was presented by Grey Bruce Top Doc, Dr Ian Arra.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca