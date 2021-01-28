Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 28 2020
Situation Report #317: COVID-19
Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System Jan. 28, 2021
Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am
Follow the 3 Ws – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible
The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting. You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems. For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 27, 2021:
- 6 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound; 2 – Hanover; 1- Arran Elderslie; 1- Kincardine
- 637 confirmed cases
- 30 active case(s)
- 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
- 67 Active High Risk Contacts
- 607 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized – 1 Intubated
- 0 death(s)
- 75 cases reported in Health Care Workers
- Previous versions of situation report (#1-#313) only identified cases as health care workers if they worked in Grey-Bruce, the new automated version of the situation report (#314-present) includes health care workers working either within or outside of Grey Bruce, but living within Grey Bruce.
- 750 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to date
- Zero wasted Doses
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
