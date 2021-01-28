iHeartRadio
Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 28 2020

cjos-covid6 (1)

Situation Report #317: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 28, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting.  You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems.  For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 27, 2021:

  • 6 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound; 2 – Hanover; 1- Arran Elderslie; 1- Kincardine
  • 637 confirmed cases
  • 30 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 67 Active High Risk Contacts
  • 607 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized  – 1 Intubated
  • 0 death(s)
  • 75 cases reported in Health Care Workers
    • Previous versions of situation report (#1-#313) only identified cases as health care workers if they worked in Grey-Bruce, the new automated version of the situation report (#314-present) includes health care workers working either within or outside of Grey Bruce, but living within Grey Bruce. 

 

Vaccine

  • 750 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce to date
    • Zero wasted Doses

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • GWH - Vaccines - Jan 2021 (10)

    Bruce County Long Term Care Homes Receive First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

    On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, 128 residents and 7 staff members at Brucelea Haven Long Term Care Home (Walkerton, ON) and 90 residents and 13 staff members at the Gateway Haven Long Term Care Home (Wiarton, ON) received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
  • cjos covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 27 2020

    Situation Report #316: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 27, 2021
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force

    Under the direction of the Grey Bruce Health Unit, a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force is now in place for Grey Bruce. The role of the task force is to provide feedback as well as direct and indirect support for The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan in Grey and Bruce.

