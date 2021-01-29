Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 29 2020

iHeartRadio
Situation Report #318: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           Jan. 29, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting.  You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems.  For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 28, 2021:

  • 5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2-Brockton; 1-Grey Highlands; 1-South Bruce; 1-Hanover
  • 640 confirmed cases; 2 cases previously transferred from Huron County Health Unit now transferred back
  • 32 active case(s)
  • 1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 64 Active High Risk Contacts
  • 608 resolved cases
  • 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized  – 1 Intubated
  • 0 death(s)
  • 75 cases reported in Health Care Workers
    • Previous versions of situation report (#1-#313) only identified cases as health care workers if they worked in Grey-Bruce, the new automated version of the situation report (#314-present) includes health care workers working either within or outside of Grey Bruce, but living within Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Deployed by Grey Bruce Heath Unit
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

