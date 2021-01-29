Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 29 2020

Situation Report #318: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System Jan. 29, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

The Grey Bruce Health Unit Has moved to the new way of reporting. You will notice a shift in numbers to align with the CCM systems. For details, please click here for a table outlining the reasons for the changes.

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Jan 28, 2021:

5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2-Brockton; 1-Grey Highlands; 1-South Bruce; 1-Hanover

640 confirmed cases; 2 cases previously transferred from Huron County Health Unit now transferred back

32 active case(s)

1 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

64 Active High Risk Contacts

608 resolved cases

2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized – 1 Intubated

0 death(s)

75 cases reported in Health Care Workers Previous versions of situation report (#1-#313) only identified cases as health care workers if they worked in Grey-Bruce, the new automated version of the situation report (#314-present) includes health care workers working either within or outside of Grey Bruce, but living within Grey Bruce.



Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release Rapid COVID-19 Test Kits Deployed by Grey Bruce Heath Unit

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

