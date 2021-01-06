Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit January 6 2021

Situation Report #295: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System Jan. 6, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Lockdown as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

Follow the 3 Ws – W ashing hands frequently, W atching distance (ideally 6ft), and W ear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - A void Crowds and A rrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is moving to a new data reporting system in the near future aligning with the provincial Case Contact Management (CCM) that we have been piloting. There will be a short period of data adjustment to reflect the new reporting protocol.

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Jan 6, 2021:

17 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Owen Sound – 4 , Chatsworth - 3, Hanover – 2 , Blue Mountains – 2, Huron Kinloss – 2 , West Grey – 2, Meaford, South Bruce

551 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)

52 active case(s)

9 Active Probable Cases. Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.

142 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases.

467 recovered cases– 32 cases referred to other health units

2 confirmed case(s) from Grey Bruce currently hospitalized

0 death(s)

41 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes Sepoy Manor in Lucknow

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested

Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.