Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 13th, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 12, 2021:
- 12 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores
- 959 confirmed cases
- Includes 94 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 22 active
- 1 Cases Referred in from other Health Units: 1 – Huron-Kinloss
- 90 active case(s)
- 497 active high-risk contacts
- 865 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
- 1 case hospitalized outside Grey Bruce
- 3 deaths
- Plus 1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- 85 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
- 1 school in suspect outbreak – Beaver Valley School,
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- Vaccine shipment week of April 12, 2021, 6380 doses received
- 37,742 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - April 12
- For week of April 12, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; congregate settings, family health team clinics; participating pharmacies, immunocompromised focused clinics, school and childcare staff, those with the highest and high risk health conditions
- For Stage 2 Priority groups see: Who will get the vaccine and when (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- Those turning 60 this year or older, born 1961 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Grey Bruce Health Unit Other Eligible Groups in Phase 2 Booking System - Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout - Week of April 12
- Media Release COVID-19 Suspect Outbreak at Queen of Hearts Nursery School, Owen Sound
- Media Release COVID-19 Associated with Hanover Heights Community School, Hanover
- Media Release COVID-19 Outbreak at Notre Dame Catholic School, Owen Sound
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data