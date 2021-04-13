iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 13th, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 12, 2021:

  • 12 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – The Blue Mountains, 2 – Huron-Kinloss, 2 – Southgate, 1 – Grey Highlands, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – Saugeen Shores
  • 959 confirmed cases
    • Includes 94 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 22 active
    • 1 Cases Referred in from other Health Units: 1 – Huron-Kinloss
  • 90 active case(s)
  • 497 active high-risk contacts
  • 865 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 1 case hospitalized outside Grey Bruce
  • 3 deaths
    • Plus 1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
  • 85 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
    • 1 school in suspect outbreak – Beaver Valley School,
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - April 12

  • For week of April 12, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; congregate settings, family health team clinics; participating pharmacies, immunocompromised focused clinics, school and childcare staff, those with the highest and high risk health conditions
  • For Stage 2 Priority groups see: Who will get the vaccine and when (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

