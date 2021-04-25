iHeartRadio
-1°C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 25, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 24, 2021:

  • 7 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Owen Sound, 2 Grey Highlands; 1 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – South Bruce Peninsula,  1 – Georgian Bluffs
  •  1165 confirmed cases
    • Includes 232 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 44 active
  • 103 active case(s)
  • 395 active high-risk contacts   
  • 1057 resolved cases
  • 4 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 2 case(s) hospitalized outside Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • 5 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all 5 cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
  • 5 deaths
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • 1 of these deaths is related to a case that acquired the infection in Grey and Bruce however passed away outside of Grey and Bruce
  • 91 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

PLEASE NOTE: All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

Active Outbreaks:

  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
  • 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
    • Notre Dame School in confirmed Outbreak
  • 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
    • Queen of Hearts – Owen Sound

 

NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

  • All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard - New

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca