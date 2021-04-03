Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for April 3, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 2, 2021:
- 10 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 Owen Sound, 2 Huron Kinloss, 2 Hanover, 1 Blue Mountains, 1 South Bruce, 1 Saugeen Shores
- 1 case referred from Middlesex London Health Unit
- 851 confirmed cases
- Includes 53 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 20 active
- 71 active case(s)
- 490 active high-risk contacts (“it takes a tremendous amount of effort to manage this number of high risk contacts. This number will keep increasing, unless we limit, starting today, our unprotected encounters with all people outside of our own households” Dr. Arra)
- 776 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey and Bruce due to COVID-19
- 2 Grey-Bruce residents hospitalized outside of Grey and Bruce
- 4 deaths
- 84 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 32, 134 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- Vaccine Shipment Week of March 29: 5850 doses
- Please note the 5980 doses of vaccine received may yield additional doses. Additional doses may be drawn from vials of certain vaccine products (e.g. 10 dose vial yielding 11 doses for Moderna). e.g. a shipment of 100 vials can yield any number between 1000 doses and 1100 doses.
- We exhaust all doses we receive before the arrival of the next shipment with the exception of a small percentage to ensure sufficient supply of vaccine for clinics scheduled at the beginning of the following week. Shipments are not guaranteed to arrive on the same day each week.
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 29
- For week of March 29, vaccinations will focus on: clients 75+, First Nation Communities and First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities, Long-Term Care Home staff, residents and essential caregivers (2nd dose). Stage 2 anticipated to begin booking on April 1. Further updates to be provided as details on process emerge. Stage 2 Priority included here: Vaccine 3 Phase Plan (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- Those turning 70 this year or older, born 1951 or earlier, can make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations at https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine. Those without access to the internet can call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider or a Health Care Provider outside Grey Bruce, should call the toll-free number 1-888-999-6488.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- For detailed Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
- No one will be left out.
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data