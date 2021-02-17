iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 17, 2021

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 16, 2021:

  • 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Saugeen Shores; 1- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover
  • 689 confirmed cases; removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive
  • 21 active case(s)
  • 174 active high-risk contacts
  • 667 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 80 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce. Removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 1500 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

    COVID-19 Variant Identified in Grey Bruce

    Test results confirm the first COVID-19 variant in Grey Bruce. The individual with the new variant is from another health unit and is self-isolating locally. Potential risk to the public during the trip to the location of isolation was mitigated.
    Grey Bruce COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Update

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit has been advised by the Ministry of Health of a number of shipments of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks. The vaccines will be administered according to The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan..
    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 4, 2021

    Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 3, 2021: 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce “Way to go people of Grey Bruce!” said Dr. Arra. 655 confirmed cases 26 active case(s)

