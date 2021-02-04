iHeartRadio
C

Static Links

Instagram

Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 4, 2021

cjos covid6

 Situation Report #324: COVID-19

Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           February 4, 2021

Current Situation: Provincial Orders as of Dec 26, 2020, 12:01am

 

Follow the 3 Ws – Wash hands frequently, Watch distance (ideally 6ft), and Wear face covering correctly, and the 2 As - Avoid Crowds and Arrange for outdoor activities instead of indoors whenever possible

The Situation Report data aligns with the provincial Case and Contact Management (CCM) systems.  Click here for details.

 

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 3, 2021:

  • 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce  “Way to go people  of Grey Bruce!” said Dr. Arra.
  • 655 confirmed cases
  • 26 active case(s)
  • 1 active probable case(s). Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but are symptomatic and are high-risk contacts of an active case.
  • 83 active high-risk contacts
  • 628 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 1 death
  • 78 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine

The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

  • 800 Doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

 

  • cjos-covid6 (1)

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit February 2 2021

    Situation Report #322: COVID-19 Grey Bruce Health Unit | Incident Management System                                                                                           February 2, 2021
  • City of Owen Sound Logo

    TD Harbour Nights Call for Performers

    The City of Owen Sound is seeking talent to perform at the popular TD Harbour Nights Concert Series, pending Provincial restrictions. Heading into its 20th season, Harbour Nights welcomes a diverse range of entertainers showcasing their talents on to Owen Sound’s beautiful waterfront.
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit Logo

    Hockey Hub COVID-19 Mass Immunization Hub in Grey Bruce

    The Hockey Hub uses local hockey arenas to deliver thousands of COVID-19 vaccines per day in local communities, based on a standard size hockey rink – ubiquitous throughout Ontario and Canada.

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca