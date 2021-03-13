Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 13, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 12, 2021:
- 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
- 721 confirmed cases
- includes 3 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 2 - South African Variant 501y (one active). One new case referred from another Health Unit.
- 12 active case(s)
- 75 active high-risk contacts
- 707 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 14366 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- Vaccine Progress March 8 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 8
- For week of March 8, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories; Clients over 80, Clinics within First Nation Communities continue, SOAHAC clinics for First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
- Notes:
- For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.
- Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
- Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
- Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Brucelea Haven in Walkerton
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Online Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data