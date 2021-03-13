iHeartRadio
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 13, 2021

cjos covid6

Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 12, 2021:

  • 0 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce
  • 721 confirmed cases
    • includes 3 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 2 - South African Variant 501y (one active). One new case referred from another Health Unit.
  • 12 active case(s)
  • 75 active high-risk contacts
  • 707 resolved cases
  • 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
  • 2 deaths
  • 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.

 

Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 8

  • For week of March 8, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories; Clients over 80, Clinics within First Nation Communities continue, SOAHAC clinics for First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
  • Notes:
    • For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.  
    • Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
    • Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
    • Appointments not available by calling your healthcare provider – they will call you
    • Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
    • No one will be left out.  We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.  

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Media Release Online Booking for COVID-19 Vaccine
  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

  • cjos covid5

    COVID-19 Vaccine – Time Extended Between Doses

    The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received notice from the Ministry of Health of a change to the spacing between the first and second dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine. The interval between first and second dose is extended to 16 weeks.  
  • cjos covid3

    COVID-19 Variant Identified in Grey Bruce

    Test results confirm the first COVID-19 variant in Grey Bruce. The individual with the new variant is from another health unit and is self-isolating locally. Potential risk to the public during the trip to the location of isolation was mitigated.
  • cjos covid6

    Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for February 17, 2021

    Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, Feb. 16, 2021: 4 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Saugeen Shores; 1- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 689 confirmed cases; removes two previous cases now confirmed false positive 21 active case(s)

