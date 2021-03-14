Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 14, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, March 13, 2021:
- 1 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Grey Highlands
- 727 confirmed cases
- includes 5 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC): 1- Brazil Variant 501v; 4 - South African Variant 501y (3 active).
- 5 cases referred from another Health Unit.
- 17 active case(s)
- 75 active high-risk contacts
- 707 resolved cases
- 1 confirmed case(s) hospitalized
- 2 deaths
- 82 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce.
Vaccine - Website - The Grey Bruce Health Unit COVID-19 Vaccination Program Plan
- 15098 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
- Vaccine Progress March 8 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
Future Vaccination Planning:
Vaccine rollout: Weekly Vaccine Schedule - March 8
- For week of March 8, vaccinations will focus on: Community Health Care Workers in Highest/Very High Categories; Clients over 80, Clinics within First Nation Communities continue, SOAHAC clinics for First Nation Clients not living in First Nation Communities.
- Notes:
- For client’s over 80 years of age – primary care will be reaching out to you directly.
- Clinics for 80+ are being scheduled in partnership with primary care as vaccine supply permits.
- Clients without a Health Care Provider, or whose Health Care Provider is outside Grey Bruce, will be directed to call a 1-800 number to schedule their appointment when the number is available on or after March 15, 2021.
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Starting Monday, March 15, those turning 80 this year or older, born 1941 or earlier, will be able to make appointments through the provincial on-line booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations. A toll-free 1-833 number will soon be released.
- For more information, please view the following: Implementation of Provincial Booking System Across Public Health Units | Ontario Newsroom
- Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit at this time.
- No one will be left out. We are working closely to ensure all our priority populations are serviced.
Active Outbreaks:
- 1 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- Brucelea Haven in Walkerton
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data