Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 1st, 2021
Testing and case counts reported as of 23:59 hrs, April 30, 2021:
- 6 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Georgian Bluffs; 2 – West Grey; 1 – Chatsworth
- 1206 confirmed cases
- Includes 277 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 28 active
- 58 active cases
- 232 active high-risk contacts
- 1142 resolved cases
- 2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +7 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
- 3 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 93 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
NEW* Active School Investigations: Schools (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- All School Investigations are now available in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, the investigation will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard
- Vaccine shipment week of April 26, 2021, 7010 doses received
- 5929 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 60104 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Detailed Vaccine Schedule for April 26 (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- For week of April 26, vaccinations will focus on: clients 60+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; migrant workers, family health team clinics; participating pharmacies, immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics, those with the highest and high risk health conditions. Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Notes:
- For age based and eligible group bookings, please visit: Grey Bruce Health Unit (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and follow the instructions.
- Grey Bruce Health Unit Other Eligible Groups in Phase 2 Booking System - Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release Grey Bruce - Marinas and Boat Launches
- Media Release Grey Bruce - Wait 16 Weeks for Second Dose
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
