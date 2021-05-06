Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 6th, 2021

All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.

5 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Chatsworth, 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 1 – Owen Sound

“Thank you Grey Bruce communities; keep up the great work! The number of cases continues to decline. What is most reassuring is that about half of the new cases were previously identified as close contacts. As such, they have been in isolation during the past week prior to being identified as a positive case. Having already been in isolation means there will be no secondary transmission from these cases to others. Also, almost all the new cases have been very accommodating in providing complete and detailed information on where they have been and whom they contacted. That information further ensures our Case and Contact management team is better able to further minimize the risk of any additional transmission from these cases.” Dr. Arra

1229 confirmed cases Includes 298 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 36 active

51 active cases

162 active high-risk contacts

1173 resolved cases

2 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19 +6 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts

3 deaths in Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce



93 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Active School Investigations:

All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

Vaccine shipment week of May 3, 2021, 4680 doses received

5319 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days

63061 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce Vaccine progress to May 3



Future Vaccination Planning:

Detailed Vaccine Schedule for May 3 – Clinic in Hanover on Saturday May 8 has been opened up as a public clinic and there are many appointments available for those that meet eligibility

For week of May 3, vaccinations will focus on: clients 55+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; family health team clinics; participating pharmacies; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; school/childcare staff

Notes: To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.



Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Grey Bruce - Local Vaccine Booking is First Dose Only

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data