Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 7th, 2021
All data is preliminary and subject to change. Future situation reports will be updated accordingly.
- 5 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Georgian Bluffs, 2 – Saugeen Shores, 1 – Arran-Elderslie
- 1234 confirmed cases
- Includes 302 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 32 active
48 active cases
- 157 active high-risk contacts
- 1180 resolved cases
- 3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
- +6 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
- 4 deaths in Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
- +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
- 93 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce
Active Outbreaks:
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Hospitals
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools
- 0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres
- All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.
Vaccine - Website and Dashboard
- Vaccine shipment week of May 3, 2021, 4680 doses received
- 5844 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
- 65411 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce
Future Vaccination Planning:
- Detailed Vaccine Schedule for May 3
- For week of May 3, vaccinations will focus on: clients 55+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; family health team clinics; participating pharmacies; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; school/childcare staff
Booking Vaccinations and FAQ
- To book an appointment, please visit: www.publichealthgreybruce.on.ca
- Frequently asked questions – visit: Other Currently Eligible Groups (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca) and About the Provincial Booking System (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
- Appointments are not available by calling your healthcare provider. Appointments are not available by calling the Health Unit.
Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:
- Media Release - Grey Bruce - COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Residents
- Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
- GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
- GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19
Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data