Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 8th, 2021

cjos covid6

 

  • 4 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 – Kincardine, 1 – Meaford, 1 – Owen Sound, 1 – West Grey
  • 1238 confirmed cases
    • Includes 304 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 30 active
  • 45 Active Cases
  • 138 active high-risk contacts
  • 1187 resolved cases
  • 3 confirmed case(s) hospitalized in Grey Bruce due to COVID-19
    • +6 case(s) transferred from other Health Unit’s to local Intensive Care Units; all cases remain with the transferring Health Unit and are not reflected in local case counts
  • 4 deaths in Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection and was treated outside of Grey Bruce
    • +1 death related to a Grey Bruce resident that acquired the infection in Grey Bruce however passed away outside of Grey Bruce
  • 94 cases reported in health care workers; reports health care workers living in Grey Bruce and working both in and outside Grey Bruce

 

Active Outbreaks:

 

Active School Investigations:

  • All School Investigations are posted in table format. If an investigation is confirmed as an outbreak, it will be moved to the outbreak table.

 

Vaccine - Website and Dashboard

  • Vaccine shipment week of May 3, 2021, 4680 doses received
  • 6899 COVID-19 vaccines given in the past 7 days
  • 67107 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce

 

Future Vaccination Planning:

  • Detailed Vaccine Schedule for May 3
  • For week of May 3, vaccinations will focus on: clients 55+ (Hockey Hubs); First Nation Communities; any remaining phase 1 qualifying residents; family health team clinics; participating pharmacies; immuno-compromised/pregnancy focused clinics; those with the highest and high risk health conditions; eligible priority groups; school/childcare staff

Booking Vaccinations and FAQ

 

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

  • Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce
  • GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours
  • GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

 

Provincial COVID-19 Data - https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data

