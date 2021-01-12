Virtual Info Session on Canada Summer Jobs Program for Employers

Today, MP Alex Ruff announced he will be hosting a virtual information session with Service Canada on the Canada Summer Jobs Program to educate potential employers about the application process and best practices for a successful application. The session will be open to any interested potential employers and will be held on January 20, 2021 at 3pm.



The Canada Summer Jobs Program is an initiative of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which aims to help all young Canadians develop skills and gain paid work experience to successfully transition into the labour market.



The program provides wage subsidies to employers from not-for-profit organizations, the public sector, and private sector organizations with 50 or fewer full-time employees, to create quality summer work experiences for young people aged 15 to 30 years. Funded employers are not restricted to hiring students — all youth aged 15 to 30 years may be eligible participants. Full details about the Canada Summer Jobs Program including the application can be found online here: https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs.html The deadline to apply is January 29, 2021.



MP Ruff said, “Many potential employers find navigating government applications and processes difficult. By offering an information session with Service Canada on the Canada Summer Jobs program, I hope that more employers will have the knowledge on how to apply with successful a well-written application. A program like this has the potential to create jobs and economic growth in the region as well as give young Canadians valuable work experience.”



Registration is limited to 30 participants. Any potential employer interested should reach out to the office to confirm attendance at: alex.ruff@parl.gc.ca.We will provide registered participants the link to the WebEx meeting in advance.