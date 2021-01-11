What3Words App Helps Locate Lost Hikers in Northern Bruce Peninsula

On January 10, 2020 at 6:06 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a pair of lost hikers near McCurdy Drive in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

The hikers had downloaded the mobile application What3Words and officers were able to locate the hikers a short time later. There were no injuries.

What3Words helps people in need when a caller cannot describe or does not know where they are located. Through its global mapping system, the app labels every three squared metres with a unique three word location string that can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates, making it easy for the police to locate people in distress and the app can save valuable time and save lives!