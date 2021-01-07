Wiarton Resident Celebrates 1 Million Encore Win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Choong-Kyu Park of Wiarton. Choong-Kyu matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the October 6, 2020 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million!

"I play LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49 regularly," shared Choong-Kyu, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win.

Choong-Kyu, a married father of two, checked his ticket using the OLG Lottery App. "I was excited! I checked it twice to confirm," he said. "I called my wife right away. We got more excited with time!"

The 49-year-old has some special plans for his windfall. “I’m going to purchase the convenience store I currently work at,” he smiled

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Berford Street in Wiarton.