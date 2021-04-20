Leaf and Yard Waste Depot Reopening April 23

The Leaf and Yard Waste Depot at 157859 7th Line will be reopening for the season on Friday April 23rd, 2021.

Following last week’s critical threshold announcement from the Grey Bruce Health Unit, the opening of the Leaf and Yard Waste depot scheduled for April 16 was delayed to encourage residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel.

The Leaf and Yard Waste Depot will be reopening on Friday, April 23rd at noon with COVID-19 measures in place. The Depot will support residents in spring clean-up activities around their property. Operating hours for the Leaf and Yard Waste Depot are:

· Fridays 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

· Saturdays 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Yard waste drop-off is free for residents living within the Municipality of Meaford.

Items that can be disposed of include:

· Leaves, grass, weeds, sawdust, wood chips, plants, small shrubs and, brush and branches up to 6 inches in diameter.

Measures have been put in place to allow for the safe drop off of leaf and yard waste during the COVID-19 pandemic.

· Three (3) vehicles at one time will be allowed within the drop off area.

· All vehicles will need to stop at the Leaf and Yard Waste building so that onsite staff may record resident information, confirm items to be disposed, manage site safety and provide further direction before continuing to drop off waste.

· Stay in your vehicle at all times except to dump leaf and yard waste material.

· Masks are mandatory.

Mulch and compost from the Leaf and Yard Waste Depot is available free of charge for residents to limit contact and cash handling. This will be reviewed following the end of the Provincewide Stay-at-home Order.