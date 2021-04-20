MPP Bill Walker announces $531,700 for local organizations through the Resilient Communities Fund

OWEN SOUND – Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker has announced on behalf of the Ontario government a combined $531,700 to help seven local non-profits continue to make a positive difference in our communities. This grant has been provided through the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s $83-million Resilient Communities Fund for groups impacted by COVID-19.

“Non-profit organizations are a crucial and valued part of any community, especially in Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound,” said Walker. “Countless people rely on their services every day, and even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still deliver. This is great news for these organizations and will be a huge boost for our communities.”

The following organizations are receiving funding:

* The Women’s Centre Grey-Bruce – Kitchen upgrades, hiring temporary full-time cook - $59,000

* South-East Grey Community Health Centre – Wireless infrastructure/renovation to created 24-hour community classroom and gym - $125,300

* Municipality of Grey Highlands – Outdoor facilities with Wi-Fi hotspots/purchase smart lockers - $83,500

* Sheatre – Purchase technological equipment and software to produce virtual contest and re-design marketing strategy and mobile-responsive website design - $25,000

* Owen Sound Little Theatre – Purchase technological equipment to create virtual content and renovating washroom facilities - $135,700

* Georgian Bay Folk Society – Provide a series of COVID-compliant live music performances and implementing technologies and new designs to create virtual experiences - $69,600

* Residential Hospice of Grey Bruce – Purchase medical great furnishing to create safe shared spaces for palliative residents and visitors - $33,600

The Resilient Communities Fund provides grants of up to $150,000 to eligible non-profit organizations to cover a broad and flexible range of needs, such as:

Mental and physical health and wellbeing supports for staff or volunteers

Support to adapt or re-imagine program delivery and services to meet the needs of communities, employees and volunteers, incorporate new health and safety processes, or purchase new technology and personal protective equipment

Renovations and facility updates to meet the changing needs of the communities they serve.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our government has supported those struggling the most,” said Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod. “That’s why we’re proud to support programs like the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Resilient Communities Fund. This funding helps non-profits adapt to the challenges created by the pandemic – ensuring they can provide the best service possible to the residents of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound and make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families.”

OTF will continue to offer the Resilient Communities Fund in 2021-22 to help more eligible non-profit organizations that have been impacted by COVID-19. Application details will follow soon. For more information on the OTF’s Resilient Communities Fund, including a full list of grant recipients, please visit the OTF website.



QUICK FACTS

* The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. OTF awarded $ 94.3 million to 1,238 projects last year to build healthy and vibrant communities in Ontario.

* In 2020/2021, OTF redirected provincial funding previously allocated for the 2020 Grow and Capital grant streams into the $83-million Resilient Communities Fund.

*The Resilient Communities Fund has supported 1,045 projects across Ontario since it was announced in August 2020.

*Ontario is extending the nomination deadlines for the Volunteer Service Awards, the June Callwood Outstanding Achievement Award for Voluntarism, and the Order of Ontario. Please visit Ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awards-volunteering and Ontario.ca/page/order-ontario for more information.

