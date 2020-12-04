10th Street Bridge Final Paving – Traffic Delays 2nd Avenue West & 10th Street West Intersection
Media Advisory
Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, December 4, 2020
Final paving is set to begin on the 10th Street Bridge on Monday, December 7th beginning at 7:00 a.m. This work will cause delays in the 2nd Avenue West and 10th Street West intersection.
For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email at dkefalas@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- The City received connecting link funding of $3,000,000 to assist with the 10th Street Bridge Replacement.
- For more information regarding the 10th Street Bridge, visit https://www.owensound.ca/thebridge
