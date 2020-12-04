iHeartRadio
10th Street Bridge Final Paving – Traffic Delays 2nd Avenue West & 10th Street West Intersection

Media Advisory

Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, December 4, 2020

Final paving is set to begin on the 10th Street Bridge on Monday, December 7th beginning at 7:00 a.m.  This work will cause delays in the 2nd Avenue West and 10th Street West intersection.

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email at dkefalas@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

  • The City received connecting link funding of $3,000,000 to assist with the 10th Street Bridge Replacement.

 

 

