Media Advisory

10th Street Bridge Final Paving – Traffic Delays 2nd Avenue West & 10th Street West Intersection

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, December 4, 2020

Final paving is set to begin on the 10th Street Bridge on Monday, December 7th beginning at 7:00 a.m. This work will cause delays in the 2nd Avenue West and 10th Street West intersection.

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email at dkefalas@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

The City received connecting link funding of $3,000,000 to assist with the 10th Street Bridge Replacement.