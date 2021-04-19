2021 Home Inspection Program In Owen Sound Will Not Happen This Year

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services will not be conducting their annual Home Visitation and Assistance Program in 2021. The program, which has been done for over two decades, usually starts in May and runs through the summer months.

The Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services are asking all residents to conduct a check of their homes to ensure working smoke alarms are present on each level of their home and carbon monoxide alarms are present in the home on each floor that has a bedroom. Replace batteries in alarms that do not work. Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that are greater than 10 years old must be replaced. Spending more time at home presents an opportune time to conduct a fire drill with your family members so every member of your household will know what to do when an alarm sounds.

If a resident finds that their alarms do not work or members of your household are not physically able to conduct a test, please contact the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services at 519-376-2512 or email fire@owensound.ca to schedule an inspection or for more information.

