21 New Cases of Covid 19 Reported In Grey-Bruce Over The Weekend

Current Situation: Ontario Public Health Classification Level Yellow (as of November 23, 2020)

Stay Calm, Stay Kind, Stay Well

We have been seeing a deeply concerning trend of a significant increase in the number of cases locally, and in the number of close contacts of these cases. These findings are indicative of fatigue related to following public health measures. It is important that we re-focus our energy on the basic measures that can keep us safe – the same ones that got us through the spring first wave, including: the 3 Ws of Washing hands frequently, Watching distance (ideally 6ft), and wear face covering correctly .

Testing and case counts reported as of 15:30 hrs, Nov. 22, 2020:

5 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Blue Mountains – 1, Saugeen Shores – 1, Arran-Elderslie – 1, Hanover – 1, Kincardine – 1

1 preliminary positive case(s) pending confirmation; If confirmed as positive, will be added to totals If confirmed as a false positive, will not be added to the totals

280 confirmed cases to date (current cumulative total)

53 active case(s)

Active Probable Cases – 8 Probable cases are not lab confirmed, but high-risk contacts of an active case, and also symptomatic

284 High Risk Contacts associated with active cases (it takes a tremendous amount of effort to manage this number of high risk contacts. This number will keep increasing, unless we limit, starting today, our unprotected encounters with all people outside of our own households)

213 recovered cases, 14 cases referred to other health units

2 confirmed case(s) currently hospitalized in Grey Bruce

0 death(s)

36 cases reported in Health Care Workers working in Grey Bruce

Active Outbreaks:

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Long-Term Care/Retirement Homes

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Schools

0 Facility(ies) in COVID-19 outbreak. Reported in Childcare Centres

Actions Taken In the Past 24 Hours:

Media Release – Green to Yellow

Media Release – COVID-19 Associated with Hospital

Public Health has been actively engaged to support schools with ongoing updates and consultation meetings with local Boards and officials from all schools in Grey and Bruce

GBHU COVID-19 Team continue with case and contact management, reporting, and responding to COVID-19 related calls. Contact tracing exceeds provincial targets with 100% of all cases contacted within 24 hours

GBHU Team continue to ensure essential public health activities not related to COVID-19

Data at a provincial level specifically captures COVID-19 cases based on the geography that the client was diagnosed/tested

Local Data as reported in the Grey Bruce Situation Report captures COVID-19 cases that require case management by the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit.

Location of COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Bruce and Grey Counties By Municipality As Of 15:30 hrs, November 22, 2020. Upper Tier Municipality Lab Confirmed Cases* Active Confirmed Cases Active Probable Cases Resolved Cases Grey County Owen Sound* 68 3 0 65 Southgate 38 15 5 23 Grey Highlands 29 3 1 25 Meaford 13 0 0 13 West Grey 17 5 0 12 Blue Mountains 14 4 0 10 Hanover 12 4 0 8 Georgian Bluffs 2 0 0 2 Chatsworth 1 0 0 1 Bruce County Kincardine 36 10 2 26 South Bruce Peninsula 15 0 0 15 Arran Elderslie 13 5 0 8 Saugeen Shores 7 1 0 6 Huron Kinloss 7 2 0 5 Brockton* 5 0 0 5 South Bruce 2 0 0 2 Northern Bruce Peninsula 1 0 0 1 Total 280 53 9 227 Lab Confirmed Cases* include cases in Long-Term Care/Retirement Home facilities Active cases indicate those cases that we are aware of, and are confirmed positive. Resolved cases indicate those confirmed cases that are no longer active, and are no longer in isolation or requiring isolation, or those that have been referred to another Health Unit There is evidence of community spread within all municipalities. Always practice safety: Wash Hands, Watch your Distance, Wear a Face Covering.

