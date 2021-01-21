A banner year for Owen Sound development

In 2020, the City's Building Division issued 204 building permits representing a construction value of $66.4 million.

Not since 2010 has the City seen such a high construction value.

The 2010 statistics included the $33.9 million building permit for the construction of the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre.



Highlights of building permits issued throughout 2020 include:

1. Interior renovations at the former 'Dufferin School' to create the new headquarters for the M'Wikwedong Native Cultural Centre, valued at $550,000.

2. 119 new residential units were constructed including 16 single detached, 4 semi-detached, 16 townhouse, and 83 apartments/condominiums. This includes:

i. A 7-unit townhouse development at 1685 9th Avenue East, valued at $2 million;

ii. Three 3-unit townhouse blocks (nine units in total) are being constructed at 2380 9th Avenue East, valued at $1.79 million.

iii. Former 'Strathcona School' - in 2020, a permit was issued to construct 12 units in the existing attic level space, valued at $600,000.

3. 'The Sydenham', located at 80 9th Street East (80 total units) has new ownership and work to complete the project is underway.

4. 'Mission Thrift Store' is constructing a 522 square metre addition at 1698 18th Avenue East, valued at $1.2 million.

5. Heritage Permits have been issued for the renovation of the community hall at Harrison Park for work including upgrades to building accessibility (new ramp, etc.), new bathroom, and changes to the entrance, valued at $320,000.

6. Fire repair permits were issued for 1010 and 1014 2nd Avenue East (former Bella's Pizza and Kornblum's), valued at $460,000.

7. The final phase of the Odawa complex at 2239 8th Avenue East is being constructed with a 5 storey, 60-unit apartment building, valued at $10 million.

8. Owen Sound Gardens Seniors Residence' is a 126 unit retirement home being constructed at 1545 14th Street East, valued at $20 million.

9. Southbridge Long Term Care facility (160 beds) is being constructed at 1300 16th Avenue East, valued at $20 million.

10. The former 'Bean Cellar' located in the City's downtown has relocated to 1603 2nd Avenue East in a portion of the building and will operate as 'The Yard'.



It has been great to see the new investments, number of developments, and construction that took place in our City in 2020. Despite the pandemic, it has been an exceptional year in the building sector and we look forward to that continuing in 2021. - Mayor Ian Boddy