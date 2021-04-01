A Letter To Parents/Guardians From Director of Education Lori Wilder of the BWDSB

Dear Parents/Guardians:

As announced today by the provincial government, Ontario is implementing a province wide emergency brake for at least four weeks to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases. Click here to read the provincial media release.

According to today’s announcement, the new province wide restrictions will not impact schools across Ontario for the time being. This means schools in Bluewater District School Board will remain open for in-person learning with health and safety measures in place. This extends to child care centres and before and after programs in our schools, which will continue as usual in accordance with health and safety protocols.

At this point in time, the spring break from April 12 to 16 is also expected to proceed as planned.

Ensuring the continuation of in-person learning is a priority when it comes to the mental health and well-being of our students. As always, should anything change regarding the status of our schools as per provincial and public health direction, we will let you know accordingly.

Thank you for your ongoing support, and have a safe, healthy, and relaxing Easter weekend. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your child(ren)’s school(s).

Sincerely,

Lori Wilder

Director of Education