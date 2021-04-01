A Letter To Parents/Guardians From Director of Education Lori Wilder of the BWDSB
Dear Parents/Guardians:
As announced today by the provincial government, Ontario is implementing a province wide emergency brake for at least four weeks to combat a rise in COVID-19 cases. Click here to read the provincial media release.
According to today’s announcement, the new province wide restrictions will not impact schools across Ontario for the time being. This means schools in Bluewater District School Board will remain open for in-person learning with health and safety measures in place. This extends to child care centres and before and after programs in our schools, which will continue as usual in accordance with health and safety protocols.
At this point in time, the spring break from April 12 to 16 is also expected to proceed as planned.
Ensuring the continuation of in-person learning is a priority when it comes to the mental health and well-being of our students. As always, should anything change regarding the status of our schools as per provincial and public health direction, we will let you know accordingly.
Thank you for your ongoing support, and have a safe, healthy, and relaxing Easter weekend. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your child(ren)’s school(s).
Sincerely,
Lori Wilder
Director of Education
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for March 31, 202112 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 4 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 1 Georgian Bluffs, 1 Saugeen Shores, 1 South Bruce, 1 South Bruce Peninsula
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 1, 20217 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 Georgian Bluffs, 1 Kincardine, 1 Northern Bruce Peninsula, 1 Owen Sound.
-
South Bruce Peninsula to barricade valuable parking spots at SaubleIn the wake of a judicial review released this week, the town has decided they have no choice but to block off prime parking spots in downtown Sauble Beach