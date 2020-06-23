A local summer camp with a difference

Summer camps create some of the best memories of childhood and it should be no different for kids this year – even with the Covid virus closing many outdoor camps across Ontario.

To nurture the joys of summer, the Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) has created the Best Ever Summer Camp, an online gathering place for children between the ages of 7 and 12 in the Bruce, Grey and Huron counties, starting in July.

Designed in partnership with the highly creative minds at Nuclear Promise X (NPX), the seven-week program will provide free activities for young campers to do at home, melding the joys of crafts, arts, dance and music with a fun approach to picking up science, engineering, technology and math knowledge.

The Best Ever Summer Camp will meet online for an hour in the morning and again in smaller groups in the afternoon, with optional outdoor evening activities ranging from nature walks to guided stargazing. Parental engagement in the program is required.

The camp is part of the NII Explore program, run in conjunction with Bruce Power and with additional sponsorship provided through a collaborative funding program between the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) and the Municipality of South Bruce.

“Bruce Power is thrilled to be sponsoring this virtual summer camp,” said James Scongack, EVP, Corporate Affairs and Operational Services, Bruce Power. “With the recent announcement that the Bruce Power Visitors’ Centre would be closed until March 2021, this is a great opportunity for Bruce Power to continue to support community education and student development opportunities.”

“We’re delighted to support this exciting initiative,” said Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization. “The NWMO is passionate about promoting STEM and we’re happy to partner with the Nuclear Innovation Institute to bring this fantastic opportunity to local youth.”

NII and NPX have been delivering the highly successful NII Coding Academy online since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 1,200 students between grades 2 and 7 learning the basics – and more – of how-to-code. The Coding Academy will take a break over the summer.

“Education is a cornerstone of NII’s mandate, and with normal summer activities cancelled or in limbo this year, we’ve designed a summer camp that blends virtual learning with individual outdoor exploration,” said Bruce Wallace, President of NII.

Building on the success of NII’s Coding Academy, we are working with NPX to develop fun, interactive programming for our young campers.”

“The Best Ever Summer Camp follows the model of Coding Academy, providing students with a chance to stay socially, physically and intellectually engaged during these unusual times,” said Bharath Nangia, President of NPX. “We look forward to continuing to offer quality educational programming to the region.”

To learn more about the summer camp and to register visit www.nii.ca/niiexplore

About the Nuclear Innovation Institute

The Nuclear Innovation Institute (NII) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that provides a platform to accelerate innovation and the implementation of business relevant solutions for the nuclear industry. NII’s goal is to shape a Canadian nuclear industry that embraces new thinking, new technologies and new lines of business that can drive the global shift to a low-carbon future. Learn more at nii.ca.

About NPX Innovation

Nuclear Promise X is a Canadian start-up with a refreshing view on innovation. We integrate the latest emerging technology into nuclear plant operations, projects and processes. As a group of creative nuclear professionals, we build innovation in everything we do. NPX believes in nuclear energy, and we are doing our part to make it sustainable for decades to come.

Visit us at www.npxinnovation.ca