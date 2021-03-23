A Message From Public Health: Third Wave is Possible – One Last Push

iHeartRadio
Third Wave is Possible – One Last Push

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reminding individuals that the third wave of COVID-19 is likely. We cannot afford to let up on efforts to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 as we move toward the vaccine's widespread distribution.  

 

Despite being in a favourable position with active cases, new cases, and case numbers, we cannot afford to be complacent. As we near the end, doubling-down on our efforts will continue to help ensure that the residents of Grey Bruce remain as safe as possible as we await widespread distribution of the vaccine.

 

We call on the public to put forward as much effort as possible to prevent this third wave. The initial message that kept us in a favourable position remains relevant – Watch your Distance, Wear a Mask, Wash Your Hands.

 

General advice

 

Even if there is no longer a stay-at-home order in your area, staying home is still the best way to protect yourself and others. You are strongly advised to:

  • stay home as much as possible
  • avoid social gatherings
  • limit close contacts to your household
  • work from home if possible, and allow your employees to work from home if they can
  • avoid travel except for essential reasons

 

Follow public health advice:

  • stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild
  • wash your hands thoroughly and regularly
  • cover your cough
  • download the COVID Alert mobile app
  • get tested if you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19, or if you’ve been advised of exposure by your local public health unit or through the COVID Alert mobile app

 

Close contact, face coverings, gatherings and events

  • Limit close contact to your household (the people you live with).
  • Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.
  • Maintain two metres of physical distancing from everyone else.
  • Wear a face covering or mask:
  • indoors, any time you are within two metres of someone outside your household
  • if physical distancing cannot be maintained
  • if wearing one is required
  • It is also recommended you wear a face covering outdoors whenever face-to-face with someone outside of your household, especially if you are within two metres.
  • when meeting for permitted organized public events or social gatherings with individuals outside of your household.
  • Follow provincial and local restrictions on public and private gatherings.

