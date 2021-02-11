All 80s Weekend
Catch one hit wonders like Dexys Midnight runners, to A-Ha, to Toni Basil to Tommy Tutone – you will hear them all here on 92.3 The Dock during our all 80’s family day weekend!
Brought to you by Owen Sound Hyundai, open 24 hours a day online at Owensoundhyundai.com.
-
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 9 20210 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce - with 20 active cases
-
Drug Overdose Death leads to Manslaughter ChargeAfter a 2-month investigation into the overdose death of a 27-year-old Hanover woman, the Hanover Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old male of no fixed address, identified as John "Kevin" McPhee.
-
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 10 20214 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Southgate; 1- West Grey with 17 active cases