All in a day's work for a couple of Owen Sound police officers

On Monday morning around 8 a.m. two Owen Sound Police officers conducted foot patrol in an area near the downtown core on the west side of the city.

During that time, officers observed a breach of the Stay at Home Order which is in place within the Province in relation to COVID -19.

Police also commenced a drug investigation which led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Wiarton male.

The man was charged with Obstruct Police, Possession of a Controlled Substance being Fentanyl and Individual - Fail to Comply with an Order made During a Declared Emergency.

The individual is scheduled to speak to these matters in February 2021.

At about 11am Constable Boyle and Constable Schultz returned to the same area to conduct further foot patrol.

A short time later a male exited a residence and indicated that his girlfriend had overdosed on drugs.

The officers attended inside an apartment to find a female on the floor unresponsive and not breathing.

A person from within the building was attempting to assist the woman but was unsuccessful.

The officers began Life Saving Measures which led to the 30-year-old woman being revived.

The Owen Sound resident was then transported to hospital by paramedics.

As officers where preparing to leave the residence a person who was wanted on an arrest warrant was observed nearby.

Police subsequently arrested the 33-year-old woman who was held for a bail hearing.